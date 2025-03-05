Non-Paper

Non-Paper

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About Non-Paper

Non-Paper is a publication about U.S. foreign and domestic policy, democracy and the long, arduous work of governance. The name comes from a State Department format: a written communication, passed between counterparts, which carries ideas without the institutional weight of an official position. That’s roughly the idea here, though I technically have a letterhead.

I’m David Jandura. I spent the better part of two decades working on democracy and governance challenges at the Department of State and on USAID-funded programs. I now run Byrsa Advisors, a political consultancy firm, and write here in a personal capacity.

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(U) Not official policy. Views are my own.

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A blog about U.S. foreign policy, politics, and America's place in the next century.

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