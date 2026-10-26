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The State Department's Small Idea of America
Marco Rubio's State Department is spending democracy funds to back foreign factions most voters reject. It might cost us the next century.
Oct 26
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David Jandura
8
2
6
May 2026
The Destruction of the State Department's Hedgehog Bureaus
Isaiah Berlin and the Relegation of Normative Architecture in American Diplomacy
May 18
•
David Jandura
5
3
March 2026
No, the neoconservatives are not back
And they never will be
Mar 2
•
David Jandura
1
2
February 2026
AI as Steriods
The analogy isn't perfect, but we are incentivizing students to take shortcuts that cause long term damage, posing a risk for the country's youth.
Feb 26
•
David Jandura
3
1
© 2026 David Jandura
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