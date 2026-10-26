The State Department’s new soft power priority: not democratic elections, but an "appreciation" of scenes like this one. (Photo by the author).

The State Department is using funding earmarked for advancing democracy to instead promote a series of right-wing causes and actors in Europe and across the world, and it will make America weaker.

In recent months, a series of grant solicitations have highlighted how far priorities have shifted in Marco Rubio’s State Department. These grants include a $40 million sole-source award to an organization with an operating budget only a quarter of that; a grant prioritizing Afrikaners over other groups as most in need of assistance; and additional funding to promote "Western civilization" as an organizing principle.

In case anyone was in doubt over the Department’s new policy priorities, Marco Rubio’s recent trip to Greece and subsequent Substack post made it clear. Rubio, in a speech clearly designed more to position himself in the Republican presidential primary than America’s place in the world, emphasized the civilizational inheritance of the West over the universal values America once claimed to represent.

As an American, and former State Department official, these actions are troubling. They represent an abandonment of a forty-year bipartisan consensus of U.S. foreign policy that America is better off in a world that is more democratic.

Instead of advancing democratic governance as its own goal, which the U.S. has long believed to be in its national interest, Rubio’s Department is pushing only for the success of foreign actors ideologically aligned with its far-right leadership. This strategy abandons democracy, broadly defined, as the basis on which America once led a global coalition. In its place, it applies a narrow ideological and ethnic test for who counts as an ally. This will leave the United States more isolated and weaker.

In the most high-profile public example, my old home at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) put out a call for proposals to fund programs aimed at promoting far-right political parties and policies in Europe. The solicitation, titled “Developing Civilizational Bonds, Democratic Resilience, and Rule of Law in Europe,” pushes anti-European Union and anti-migration rhetoric, while requesting applicants submit proposals for activities that, among other things, develop “civilizational self-confidence in Europe.”

The solicitation’s release came roughly a year after Marco Rubio demolished almost all of DRL, arguing, without irony, that foreign aid and democracy assistance were serving a radical partisan agenda. The grant opportunity, unfortunately, is just one of many DRL is planning to fund that would have never passed scrutiny under previous administrations of both parties—including Trump 45.

On January 22, 2025, Marco Rubio entered Foggy Bottom stating: “Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

And yet a year later, Rubio wants to spend nearly five million dollars to fund a “presentation of peer-reviewed research papers that showcase an appreciation of European history, philosophy, and Western identity.” I became quite skilled at reverse engineering logic chains to link disparate policy objectives during my career in Foggy Bottom, but even I would struggle with how DRL’s most recent funding decisions align with Rubio’s—albeit fluffy—“safer, strong and more prosperous” benchmarks. I, for what it is worth, enjoy reading European history and philosophy as the grant proposes others should do, but have never once asked American taxpayers to fund my indulgence. No one, least of all our nation, is safer or stronger as a result of these proposed activities.

Hypocrisy, however, should not obfuscate the damage of what DRL’s actions will do to America’s standing and influence in the world. America’s decades-long agenda to champion democracy was enforced inconsistently, but the values mattered. Whatever our flaws, a stated preference for democratic values gave the U.S. a positive vision of the future that contrasted with the pure finance-driven model pushed by the PRC. As someone who worked on the ground in a dozen countries, I can affirm it made a difference.

Now, instead of advocating for democratic processes such as free elections, Rubio’s Department is promoting an ideology—if we are to believe election results—out of line with the values of even the European countries DRL wants to help. It is difficult to see the U.S. winning the next century with such a strategy.

Despite the lamentations of some conservative critics, advancing democratic values has long been an enduring pillar of U.S. foreign policy that enjoyed bipartisan consensus. In 2003, President George W. Bush stated, “Freedom is the right of mankind and the future of every nation. It is not America’s gift to the world; it is God’s gift to every man and woman who lives in this world.” This organizing principle of democracy’s universal value enjoyed bipartisan support in the decades since President Reagan’s 1982 Westminster address, which launched America’s modern democracy-promotion effort. It was during that speech that Reagan stated “freedom is not the sole prerogative of a lucky few, but the inalienable and universal right of all human beings”



Compare that inclusive vision of democracy with DRL’s new leadership, who wrote: “Our transatlantic partnership is underpinned by a rich Western tradition of natural law, virtue ethics, and national sovereignty. This tradition flows from Athens and Rome, through medieval Christianity […]”

The policy of democracy as an organizing principle is now being replaced—through the vainglory of those with no diplomatic background—by one that rejects the modern notion of human rights, views alliances through an ethnic lens, and would rather lecture others on the Western roots of democracy than admit democracy belongs to everyone. For all DRL’s talk of civilization, it is a shrunken idea of America, and it will earn us a smaller place in the world.