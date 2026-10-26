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Ebenezer's avatar
Ebenezer
10h

"an abandonment of a forty-year bipartisan consensus of U.S. foreign policy that America is better off in a world that is more democratic."

Isn't this the thinking that created quagmires in the Middle East?

Look at the Economist Democracy Index: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Economist_Democracy_Index#/media/File:The_Economist_Democracy_Index_2025.svg

The most functional democracies are typically in countries which have a major white and/or asian component in terms of their ethnicity.

At this point we need to be realistic. Most countries are not going to be thriving democracies. Even US democracy is not thriving. Democracy has more or less reached its maximum feasible degree of spread. Let's not tilt at windmills.

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Gaitty Ara Anis's avatar
Gaitty Ara Anis
2d

An insightful piece.

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